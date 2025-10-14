Advertisement
US set to carry out four executions this week

AFP
Lance Shockley is to be put to death by lethal injection in Missouri for the 2005 murder of a police sergeant, Carl Graham. Photo / Handout, Missouri Department of Corrections, AFP

A Florida man convicted of murdering two women he hired for sex is to be put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, one of four executions to be carried out in the United States this week.

Samuel Smithers, 72, was sentenced to death in 1999 for the 1996 killings

