Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US sees eighth straight drop in car trips by Canadians in August

By Randy Thanthong-Knight
Washington Post·
Quick Read

Vehicles in line to cross into the US, in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, on the Canada-US border. Photo / Graham Hughes, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Vehicles in line to cross into the US, in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, on the Canada-US border. Photo / Graham Hughes, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Canadians showed their commitment to boycotting the United States with an eighth straight year-over-year decline in American road trips last month.

Return trips by automobile to Canada from the country’s southern neighbour dropped 33.9% in August from a year ago, Statistics Canada data showed today.

Canadian-resident return trips by air

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save