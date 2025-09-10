Vehicles in line to cross into the US, in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, on the Canada-US border. Photo / Graham Hughes, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

US sees eighth straight drop in car trips by Canadians in August

Vehicles in line to cross into the US, in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, on the Canada-US border. Photo / Graham Hughes, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Canadians showed their commitment to boycotting the United States with an eighth straight year-over-year decline in American road trips last month.

Return trips by automobile to Canada from the country’s southern neighbour dropped 33.9% in August from a year ago, Statistics Canada data showed today.

Canadian-resident return trips by air from the US also fell 25.4%, while those from other countries rose 6.6%.

The number of car trips to Canada by US residents slid 4.5% last month from a year earlier, a seventh consecutive drop, and air arrivals by US residents fell 3.6%. Arrivals by overseas residents, however, grew 4.6%.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and remarks that Canada should be the 51st US state have infuriated many Canadians.