Two people have been killed following a US strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Pacific, Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth has announced. Photo / Getty Images

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

Two people have been killed following a US strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Pacific, Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth has announced. Photo / Getty Images

A new US strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat killed two people, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said, announcing the first such attack on a vessel operating in the Pacific Ocean.

The strike – which Hegseth announced in a post on X that featured a video of a boat being engulfed in flames – brings the total number to at least eight, leaving at least 34 people dead.

“There were two narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. Both terrorists were killed and no US forces were harmed in this strike,” Hegseth said in the post about the Tuesday strike.

“Just as Al-Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people. There will be no refuge or forgiveness – only justice,” he wrote.