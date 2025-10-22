Donald Trump’s administration has said in a notice to Congress that the President determined the United States is engaged in “armed conflict” with drug cartels.
“The President determined these cartels are non-state armed groups, designated them as terrorist organisations, and determined that their actions constitute an armed attack against the United States,” said the notice from the Pentagon, which also described suspected smugglers as “unlawful combatants”.
But Washington has not released evidence to support its assertion that the targets of its strikes are drug smugglers, and experts say the summary killings are illegal even if they target confirmed narcotics traffickers.
- Agence France-Presse