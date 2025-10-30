The US military struck a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing four people, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said. Photo / Getty Images

US says four killed in new strike on alleged Pacific drug boat

The United States military today struck another boat in the eastern Pacific it claimed was trafficking drugs, killing four people, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

The strike occurred in international waters, the Defence Secretary announced on X, like others carried out in recent weeks as part of US President Donald Trump’s controversial anti-drug campaign, which has now left at least 62 people dead.

A video accompanying Hegseth’s post showed a boat floating stationary in the water before a large explosion and subsequent fire.

Like previous videos released by the US Government, areas on the boat are obfuscated, rendering it impossible to verify how many people were on board.

“This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth said.