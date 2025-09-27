Colombian President Gustavo Petro, seen addressing the UN General Assembly this week, has been told his US visa will be revoked after a street protest in New York. Photo / AFP

The US State Department says it will revoke the visa of Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro for his “incendiary actions” during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.

“Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence,” the State Department said in a post on X on Saturday.

“We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

On his social media account, Petro shared video of himself speaking Spanish to a large crowd through a megaphone on Saturday, with his translator then relaying his comments calling on “nations of the world” to contribute soldiers for an army “larger than that of the United States”.

“That is why, from here in New York, I ask all soldiers in the United States Army not to point their rifles at humanity. Disobey Trump’s order! Obey the order of humanity!” Petro said.