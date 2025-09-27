Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US revokes Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa over New York protest

AFP
3 mins to read

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, seen addressing the UN General Assembly this week, has been told his US visa will be revoked after a street protest in New York. Photo / AFP

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, seen addressing the UN General Assembly this week, has been told his US visa will be revoked after a street protest in New York. Photo / AFP

The US State Department says it will revoke the visa of Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro for his “incendiary actions” during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.

“Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence,” the State

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save