US Republicans seek to ‘weaponise hunger’ in shutdown: Top Democrat

AFP
3 mins to read

Approximately one in eight Americans receives food stamp benefits from the US government, a programme at risk of not being funded as of Saturday by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) due to the government shutdown. Photo / Mark Felix, AFP

A top US congressional Democrat accuses President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans of choosing to “weaponise hunger”, as a prolonged Government shutdown disrupts critical food benefits for millions of low-income Americans.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries warned that the Republican Party was “unserious” about reopening the Government, which has

