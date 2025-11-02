Approximately one in eight Americans receives food stamp benefits from the US government, a programme at risk of not being funded as of Saturday by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) due to the government shutdown. Photo / Mark Felix, AFP

A top US congressional Democrat accuses President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans of choosing to “weaponise hunger”, as a prolonged Government shutdown disrupts critical food benefits for millions of low-income Americans.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries warned that the Republican Party was “unserious” about reopening the Government, which has remained shuttered for five weeks, delivering a multibillion-dollar hit to the economy and leading to sharp accusations from both sides of the political aisle.

He accused Trump’s Republicans – many of whom have stayed away from Washington for weeks as the Republican leadership keeps the House of Representatives idle – of manufacturing a crisis, including the lapse of funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap), which provides food aid to more than 42 million Americans.

“We want to reopen the government, we want to enact a bipartisan spending agreement that actually makes life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries told CNN’s State of the Union talk show.

“It’s very unfortunate that Donald Trump and Republicans have decided to weaponise hunger and withhold Snap benefits, even in contravention of two federal courts, which have made clear that not a single person in this country should go without their nutritional assistance.”