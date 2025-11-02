A federal judge recently ordered the Government to use emergency funds to ensure the continuity of Snap. Trump expressed a willingness to comply but said he needed more clarification on how the administration could legally accomplish that.
Jeffries expressed his exasperation over suspending funding for Snap, which had operated uninterrupted for 60 years until now.
“Donald Trump and his administration [are] finding funding for other projects, but somehow they can’t find money to make sure that Americans don’t go hungry,” he said.
Republicans have been seeking a straightforward extension of federal funding through a so-called short-term continuing resolution lasting until November 21, or beyond, to get the lights back on and prompt negotiations over a long-term solution.
But Democrats are demanding that any federal funding plan also include an extension of enhanced Obamacare health insurance subsidies, which are set to expire at year’s end without congressional action.
If the subsidies expire, “we know that tens of millions of Americans are about to experience dramatically increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles”, Jeffries said.
With no end to the stalemate in sight, and Trump refusing to meet congressional Democrats unless the Government is opened first, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of wanting to “renegotiate the entire health care system”.
“That’s why they’re holding the Government hostage,” Leavitt told Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures.
“They want to add US$1.7 trillion [$2.9t] of new spending, and again, give taxpayer-funded Medicaid to illegal aliens. That is a red line in the sand for President Trump and Republicans,” she said.
Undocumented immigrants in the United States are not eligible for Medicaid, the federal health coverage programme for low-income Americans, or for Snap.
- Agence France-Presse