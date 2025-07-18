The bulk of Donald Trump's US$9 billion cuts in funding target countries hit by disease, war and natural disasters. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

US Republicans have approved President Donald Trump’s plan to cancel $9 billion in funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting, vowing it is just the start of broader efforts by Congress to slash the federal budget.

The cuts achieve only a tiny fraction of the $1 trillion in annual savings that tech billionaire and estranged Trump donor Elon Musk vowed to find before his acrimonious exit in May from a role spearheading federal cost-cutting.

But Republicans, who recently passed a domestic policy bill expected to add more than $3 trillion to US debt, said the vote honoured Trump’s election campaign pledge to rein in spending.

Trump's $9b budget cuts pass, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting.

“President Trump and House Republicans promised fiscal responsibility and government efficiency,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement just after the vote.