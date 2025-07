Skydance will acquire Paramount Global after assuring regulators that the merged company will follow Trump administration guidelines against promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Photo / AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Skydance will acquire Paramount Global after assuring regulators that the merged company will follow Trump administration guidelines against promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Photo / AFP

US regulators have approved a US$8 billion deal for Skydance to acquire Paramount Global amid tumult in the latter’s news and late-night programming on its CBS broadcast network.

Clearance of the acquisition comes after Paramount settled US President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over election coverage on CBS News’ flagship show 60 Minutes, and a week after CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert had blasted the $16 million settlement of Trump’s lawsuit as “a big fat bribe” to win approval of the merger with Skydance.

The comedian’s show, which is a staple of late-night US television that often mocks Trump, is slated to end in 2026.

CBS said the cancellation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” and was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount”.