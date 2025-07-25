Advertisement
US regulators greenlight contentious $8 billion Skydance-Paramount merger

AFP
3 mins to read

Skydance will acquire Paramount Global after assuring regulators that the merged company will follow Trump administration guidelines against promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Photo / AFP

US regulators have approved a US$8 billion deal for Skydance to acquire Paramount Global amid tumult in the latter’s news and late-night programming on its CBS broadcast network.

Clearance of the acquisition comes after Paramount settled US President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over election coverage on CBS News’ flagship show 60 , and a week after CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

