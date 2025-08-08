Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US raises bounty on Venezuela’s leader who faces drug trafficking charges

AFP
3 mins to read

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro after winning the presidential election on July 28, 2024, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / Getty Images

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro after winning the presidential election on July 28, 2024, in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / Getty Images

The United States doubled its bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - who faces federal drug trafficking charges - to US$50 million ($84m) today, a move Caracas described as “pathetic” and “ridiculous”.

Washington, which does not recognise Maduro’s past two election victories, accuses the South American country’s President of leading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save