Also involved in talks were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and officials from the US Trade Representative’s office and State Department.
The government official stressed that although Trump is “ready to go”, he believes that “the EU has to be with us”.
Besides potential tariffs, which were Trump’s preferred option, officials also discussed the issue of immobilised Russian sovereign assets.
Trump had threatened on Monday to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine.
He has also threatened to penalise countries that buy Russian oil, seeking to cut off a key revenue source for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war. But so far, he has only hit India with so-called secondary sanctions.
“We want to get serious. We want to get this war over with, and so we’re strongly encouraging our European friends to get moving,” the US official said.
The EU is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, marking its 19th since Moscow’s invasion in 2022. It has said that this should include more secondary sanctions targeting countries that help Moscow avoid punishment.
Germany and France are pushing to target Russian oil giant Lukoil as part of the new round of EU sanctions, diplomats said yesterday.
Bessent wrote in a post on X after yesterday’s meeting that “all options remain on the table” as part of Trump’s strategy to support peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
The Treasury Department did not immediately have a comment on today’s talks.
