US pushes EU to back tariffs on Russian oil buyers in new sanctions talks

The United States is ready to broaden tariffs targeting buyers of Russian oil – if the European Union takes similar moves – to hit at revenue Moscow needs for the war in Ukraine, a US official told AFP.

Dialling in to talks between US and EU officials today, US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of tariffs between 50% and 100% on oil buyers such as China and India, said the official, who was not authorised to discuss these details publicly.

The talks come as EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan, who has spearheaded the bloc’s global outreach on preventing Moscow’s evasion of sanctions, is leading a delegation in Washington for meetings.

Trump dialled in for discussions alongside Ukraine’s prime minister, the US official said.

“The source of the money for the Russian war machine is oil purchases by China and India,” the official added. “If you do not get at the source of the money, there’s no way to stop the war machine.”