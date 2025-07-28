Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

US prison officials get tips on how to modernise jails during trips to see how they are run abroad

By Shaila Dewan
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Inmates work in the kitchen at Tegel Prison in Berlin. US states of all political stripes, including Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Massachusetts, have sent officials to tour prisons in Germany in search of ways to improve conditions for American inmates. Photo / Lena Mucha, the New York Times

Inmates work in the kitchen at Tegel Prison in Berlin. US states of all political stripes, including Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Massachusetts, have sent officials to tour prisons in Germany in search of ways to improve conditions for American inmates. Photo / Lena Mucha, the New York Times

It was a lovely spring day in Berlin when a tour bus pulled up outside a maximum-security prison called Tegel. Cobblestones, bike racks and blooming azaleas gave it the air of a college campus.

What Shannon Davison, a deputy prison warden from North Dakota, noticed were security threats.

Davison, part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save