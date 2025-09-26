Advertisement
US President’s public opposition to annexation has implications for efforts to end Gaza war

Michael Birnbaum, John Hudson
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives after Israeli attacks on a house belonging to the Al-Shawa family, mourn at the Samer junction in Gaza City, Gaza on September 22. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump said today that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

It imposes the clearest limit yet on his support as Israel nears two years of war in the Gaza Strip.

Until today, Trump

