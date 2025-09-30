Advertisement
Home / World

US President’s proposals contain demands that may cross too many red lines for Israel and Hamas

Jotam Confino and Henry Bodkin
Daily Telegraph UK·
13 mins to read

Displaced Palestinians move southwards in the central Gaza Strip on September 20. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they had agreed to a 20-point peace plan that could end the war in Gaza and release the hostages.

But some of its most contentious demands cross red lines that Israel has previously warned it would not

