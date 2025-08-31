The rumours about Trump’s health emerged just days after JD Vance, his Vice-President, raised eyebrows by saying in a television interview that he was ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred.

Vance insisted his 79-year-old boss was in “good shape” and insisted Trump was “the last person making phone calls at night, and the first in the morning”.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” Vance said. “But I feel very confident the President of the US is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve [had] over the last 200 days.”

‘Pizza Index’ surge fuelled rumours

The Pentagon Pizza Index, a website which tracks pizza orders near the White House, also experienced a surge in activity, which led some observers to believe that a major incident was taking place.

It previously surged just before Trump ordered the bombing of Iran in June.

The US flag was flown at half-mast at the White House earlier last week, fuelling speculation. But this was a decision taken by Trump to pay tribute to those killed in a shooting in Minneapolis, his representatives said.

The President had no public events lined up over the weekend, which is unusual for Trump, who rarely goes a day without making some form of public appearance.

But the President was alive and well, having been seen by the White House press pool before he departed for his golf course in Virginia.

Rumours about Trump’s health have been circulating online ever since he returned to the White House in January.

He has regularly appeared in public with bruising on his right hand – often partially covered by make-up – which the White House has put down to frequent hand-shaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis more than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” a spokesman said earlier this year.

In July, the White House also announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling in his legs was observed.

Captain Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, said this was a “benign and common condition”, especially in people over 70.

Trump is the second consecutive president to be plagued by questions about his health, after concerns were raised throughout Joe Biden’s time in the White House.

Biden, now 82, was the oldest president in history, though Trump will take that title by the time his second term comes to an end in January 2029.

