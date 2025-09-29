Trump appeared to be referring to reports in conservative media that 274 plainclothes FBI agents were at the Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on January 6, 2021, leading Trump, Kari Lake, and others to accuse the agency of being involved in an inside job aimed at inciting a riot and framing Trump supporters.

Those claims are false.

The department’s inspector-general has already found that there is no evidence that undercover agents were in the crowd when the riot broke out.

FBI Director Kash Patel tried to clarify the matter on Fox News, saying that agents had been sent to the Capitol for “crowd control” purposes after the riot was already under way. But he nevertheless accused Wray of lying to Congress.

In 2023, Wray said in testimony to a House committee: “If you are asking if the violence at the Capitol was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is no”.

For years, Trump has sought to rewrite the history of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including seeking investigations into those who investigated him and his supporters.

He pardoned all those involved in the mayhem, including those serving prison sentences for brutal attacks on police officers.

Since winning a second term in office, Trump has carried out a campaign of retribution against those he views as his political enemies.

He has made it clear he believes he can order the Justice Department to go after those he targets.

On September 20, Trump posted a social media message to Attorney-General Pam Bondi demanding action against Comey; Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California; and Letitia James, the New York Attorney-General.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action.’ Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” he wrote.

Days later, Comey was indicted, accused of lying to Congress. He has maintained his innocence and has said he is the victim of a targeted prosecution.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Luke Broadwater

Photograph by: Maansi Srivastava

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES