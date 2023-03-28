Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US President Joe Biden concedes he is powerless to act on guns without Congress

New York Times
By Michael D. Shear
5 mins to read
A young female shooter armed with two rifles and a pistol was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults at a Nashville school. Video / AP

A young female shooter armed with two rifles and a pistol was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults at a Nashville school. Video / AP

“I have gone the full extent of my executive authority to do, on my own, anything about guns,” President Biden said.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared himself powerless to respond to the scourge of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World