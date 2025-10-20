President Donald Trump’s made a cutting dig at Australia’s man in Washington, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

United States President Donald Trump expressed disdain towards Australia’s ambassador, former prime minister Kevin Rudd, as the two sat face-to-face across the cabinet table in the White House.

Trump and his top aides were meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an otherwise friendly meeting that confirmed a deal on submarines.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about Rudd’s previous criticism of the US President, Trump said “maybe he’ll like to apologise”.

Turning to Albanese at his side, Trump said, “Where is he? Is he still working for you?”

Albanese smiled awkwardly before gesturing to Rudd, who was sitting directly in front of them.