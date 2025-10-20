Rudd began to explain: “That was before I took this position, Mr President”.
Trump cut him off, saying: “I don’t like you either. I don’t. And I probably never will.”
Officials from the two allies laughed before another reporter quickly asked a new question.
Rudd, a former prime minister from Albanese’s Labor Party, was sharply critical of Trump in social media postings while Trump was out of office.
Rudd called Trump, whose supporters rioted at the US Capitol after his 2020 election defeat, the “most destructive president in history” and a “traitor to the West” who “drags America and democracy through the mud”.
Rudd deleted the comments after Trump won back the White House.
Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former career diplomat, had been tapped as ambassador during Joe Biden’s presidency, with Australia hoping his expertise on China would gain him influence in Washington.
Trump last year during the campaign called Rudd “nasty” and said he would not last long as ambassador, in an interview with hard-right British politician Nigel Farage.
