US President escalates attacks on Obama and Clinton as questions swirl about Epstein

By Luke Broadwater and Julian E. Barnes
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a meeting with President Bongbong Marcos of the Philippines in the Oval Office today. Trump, under fire over his Administration’s handling of the Epstein files, escalated his distract-and-deflect strategy, accusing former President Barack Obama of treason and declaring, “It’s time to go after people”. Photo / Kenny Holston, the New York Times

President Donald Trump, under fire over his Administration’s handling of the Epstein files, escalated his distract-and-deflect strategy today, accusing former President Barack Obama of treason and declaring, “It’s time to go after people”.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump condemned questions about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as “sort

