In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war that the United States joined briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
The 12-day war with Israel, which prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington that had begun in April.
Trump said Iran had once been the “bully of the Middle East” but no longer had the “possibility of nuclear weapons”.
The Republican President, who returned to office in January, has repeatedly said the strikes obliterated Iran’s nuclear programme, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown.
In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions against Tehran under the so-called “snapback” mechanism after Britain, France and Germany triggered the process.
Those measures bar dealings linked to the Islamic republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities.
Oman, which has hosted several rounds of US-Iran nuclear talks, has called on both sides to return to negotiations.
The talks had aimed for a new agreement that would curb Iran’s nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.
– Agence France-Presse