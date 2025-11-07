Advertisement
US President Donald Trump ‘open’ to considering lifting Iran sanctions

AFP
2 mins to read

US President Donald Trump says Iran was once the “bully of the Middle East”. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump says Iran has asked for US sanctions against Tehran to be lifted – and that he is open to discussing such a move.

“Frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy US sanctions and it makes it really hard,”

