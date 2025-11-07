US President Donald Trump says Iran was once the “bully of the Middle East”. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump says Iran has asked for US sanctions against Tehran to be lifted – and that he is open to discussing such a move.

“Frankly, Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy US sanctions and it makes it really hard,” Trump said during a dinner with Central Asian leaders on Friday.

“I’m open to hearing that, and we’ll see what happens, but I would be open to it.”

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Tehran has been reeling under years of international sanctions, especially after the United States in 2018 withdrew from an international nuclear accord with Tehran and reimposed tough punitive measures.