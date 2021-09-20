US police investigate after methamphetamine found in motel water supply

The guest claim meth came shooting out of the tap. Photo / 123RF

The guest claim meth came shooting out of the tap. Photo / 123RF

A US motel is under investigation after multiple instances of methamphetamine appearing in the water supply, including a guest reporting a piece of the drug flying out of a tap.

The Super 8 motel in Portales, New Mexico, is being probed by police after the bizarre incidents last week.

In a statement, Portales Police Department revealed that they were first notified on September 16 when a crystal-like substance was discovered in a sink.

A field test returned a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.

Police said a "piece of methamphetamine" came shooting out of a tap and struck a guest in the eye, causing no injury.

The following day the police were called back to investigate more reports of meth, including inside the motel's ice machine.

Due to the ice machine being plumbed into the mains water supply, concerns were raised that there was wider contamination

"It was later found that a large amount of methamphetamine had been introduced to the building's water system and then continued throughout the building," police said.

"The City of Portales has cut the water service to the building to stop the potential for contamination of the City's water supply and to protect those still occupying the building.

Further testing of the substance was inconclusive and the police investigation continues with local police involving New Mexico state authorities and reassuring the public that the city's water supply was safe.