US pilot, 20, is released after being stuck off Antarctica for 10 weeks on an island

By Johnny Diaz
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Ethan Guo aimed to fly solo to all seven continents but hit legal trouble in Chile when he landed on an island off Antarctica. Photo / iStock

A 20-year-old American pilot and content creator who had been stranded at a Chilean base on King George Island off Antarctica for more than two months was released at the weekend.

The pilot, Ethan Guo, was 19 when he started a fundraising campaign for cancer research that involved trying

