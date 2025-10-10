Tesla in full self-driving (supervised) mode. Photo / Supplied

United States federal safety regulators are investigating Tesla’s “full self-driving” feature over reports that the technology caused vehicles to run red lights and manoeuvre into opposing lanes, the agency said this week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the probe, affecting nearly 2.9 million vehicles with the feature, stemmed from complaints to the agency, media reports and information it collected on crashes involving driver-assistance technology.

The agency said there had been 58 incidents in all - including 14 crashes or fires, 10 incidents involving injuries and 23 total injuries.

It has logged six crashes involving Teslas in full self-driving that had travelled into an intersection against a red light and collided with another vehicle.

The agency said that of those red-light infractions, preliminary investigations “indicated that the problem may be repeatable, given that multiple subject incidents occurred at the same intersection in Joppa, Maryland”.