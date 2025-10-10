Advertisement
US officials probe Tesla ‘full self-driving’ over 58 traffic violations, including 14 crashes

Faiz Siddiqui
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Tesla in full self-driving (supervised) mode. Photo / Supplied

United States federal safety regulators are investigating Tesla’s “full self-driving” feature over reports that the technology caused vehicles to run red lights and manoeuvre into opposing lanes, the agency said this week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the probe, affecting nearly 2.9 million vehicles with the feature, stemmed

