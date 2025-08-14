Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

US offers $16.9m reward for United Cartels leader arrest

AFP
2 mins to read

The US offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Juan Jose Farias Alvarez's arrest. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

The US offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Juan Jose Farias Alvarez's arrest. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

The United States offered a US$10 million ($16.9m) reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, head of the Mexican drug trafficking group Carteles Unidos.

Farias Alvarez, nicknamed “El Abuelo”, or the grandfather, was one of five high-ranking members of Carteles Unidos – the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save