The US offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Juan Jose Farias Alvarez's arrest. Photo / Mandel Ngan, AFP

The United States offered a US$10 million ($16.9m) reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Juan Jose Farias Alvarez, head of the Mexican drug trafficking group Carteles Unidos.

Farias Alvarez, nicknamed “El Abuelo”, or the grandfather, was one of five high-ranking members of Carteles Unidos – the United Cartels – whose criminal indictments were unsealed by the Justice Department on Thursday.

“Today’s charges are designed to dismantle the United Cartels and bring their leaders to justice for unleashing death and destruction on American citizens,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department simultaneously announced it was imposing sanctions on members of the United Cartels and another group known as Los Viagras.

“Treasury, alongside our partners in US law enforcement, will continue to target every effort by the cartels to generate revenue for their violent, criminal schemes,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.