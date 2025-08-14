The State Department designated the Michoacan-based United Cartels and other drug trafficking groups as foreign terrorist organisations in February.
Aside from Farias Alvarez, rewards of US$5m each were announced for Nicolas Sierra Santana, known as “El Gordo”, and Alfonso Fernandez Magallon, known as “Poncho,” and US$3m each for Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, known as “Wicho”, and Edgar Orozco Cabadas, known as “El Kamoni”.
According to the Justice Department, the United Cartels are a major supplier of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine to the United States.
“Profits from US drug sales are allegedly used to acquire heavy weaponry, hire mercenaries, bribe local officials, and fund lavish lifestyles for cartel leaders,” it said.
The announcement comes two days after Mexico transferred 26 wanted fugitives to the United States, including several high-ranking members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.
The transfer was the second since Republican Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.
In late February, Mexico sent 29 accused drug traffickers to the United States, including Rafael Caro Quintero, who was accused of kidnapping and killing US drug enforcement special agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.
- Agence France-Presse