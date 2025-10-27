The first crash involved an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter. Photo / Madysson Anne Ritter, US Navy, AFP

Two United States Navy aircraft crashed into the South China Sea in separate incidents on Sunday, officials said, with no fatalities reported.

The first crash involved an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, which “went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz”, according to a statement from the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

All three crew members aboard the helicopter were recovered by search and rescue teams, the statement said.

Half an hour later, according to the Navy, a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea, also “while conducting routine operations” from the USS Nimitz.

The Navy’s statement said both crew members aboard ejected themselves from the vessel and were safely recovered.