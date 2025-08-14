Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

US national Gallup survey shows only 54% of adults say they drink alcohol

By Dani Blum
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Patrons dine at Southern National in Atlanta. Data from a national survey released today, showed that only 54% of US adults said they consumed alcohol. Photo / Ben Rollins, The New York Times

Patrons dine at Southern National in Atlanta. Data from a national survey released today, showed that only 54% of US adults said they consumed alcohol. Photo / Ben Rollins, The New York Times

Americans are drinking less, a new Gallup poll suggests.

Data from a national survey released today showed that only 54% of United States adults said they consumed alcohol.

This is the lowest percentage in Gallup’s 90 years of collecting data on drinking behaviour. Those who did drink alcohol

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save