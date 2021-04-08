US National Archive blocked from preserving Donald Trump tweets

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Twitter has blocked the US National Archives from keeping a permanent record of former US President Donald Trump's tweets.

The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed on Wednesday it was in the process of making a public archive of Trump's tweets, which have been deleted by Twitter, on Wednesday.

"NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved Presidential Record social media, including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been transferred to us," a National Archives spokesperson said in a statement.

However Twitter told Politico it will not allow any archived version of Trump's tweets back on its platform.

"Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved," Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said in an email.

"Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules."

Twitter permanently suspected Trump's twitter account on January 8, two days after a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Twitter deemed two tweets from the former president had violated its "Glorification of Violence" policy.