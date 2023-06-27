Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has a 40-minute meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing overnight, it’s revealed former Transport Minister Michael Wood ignored official advice to not toll the new O Mahurangi Penlink road and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has canceled the rest of his 2023 tour in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / BBC

US prosecutors have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who authorities say was left alone for 10 days while the woman went on holiday.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office in the state of Ohio said Monday that Kristel A. Candelario, 31, was indicted last week on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and endangering children.

Prosecutors alleged that Candelario left the child “alone and unattended” at her Cleveland home June 6 to holiday in Detroit and Puerto Rico and didn’t return until the morning of June 16. Authorities say she called police after finding the child unresponsive upon her return.

Kristel Candelario. Photo / Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department via AP

Cleveland police and fire personnel responded and the victim, who was described as “extremely dehydrated”, was pronounced deceased.

Court documents state the child was left in a baby pen which “consisted of soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and faeces.”

Neighbours reportedly said this wasn’t the first time that Candelario left her daughter alone.

“We keep telling her not to leave her by herself, not just me, my friend across the street too, but she always leave her by herself,” one neighbour told WEWS news.

Candelario's daughter was often left alone, neighbours say. Photo / NBC News

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement.

“As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children,” O’Malley wrote. “Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

It’s unclear whether Candelario has an attorney. Court records did not list an attorney for her and the county public defender’s office said last week that it was not, as of that point, representing her.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald