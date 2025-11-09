Advertisement
Home / World

US move relegates Israel to a secondary role on how and what humanitarian relief can enter Gaza

Karen DeYoung, Claire Parker, Alex Horton, Cate Brown
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

An aerial view from Sheikh Ridwan in Gaza City, Gaza, shows the heavy destruction on October 25, 2025. Numerous buildings are reduced to rubble, and civilian homes and belongings sustain severe damage. Palestinian families struggle to survive amid the ruins. Photo / Getty Images

The United States military-led “co-ordination centre” charged with implementing US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Gaza is replacing Israel as the overseer of humanitarian aid to the enclave, even as multiple people familiar with its first weeks of operations have described it as chaotic and indecisive.

In a

