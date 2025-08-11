The National Guard troops who will fan out across Washington starting this week will not perform law enforcement tasks, Pentagon officials said today.

Instead, 100 to 200 Guard soldiers at any given time will help with such tasks as logistics and transportation, while providing a “physical presence” in support of federal agents, the Army said in a statement.

Like the Guard in Los Angeles, the soldiers in Washington will probably be able to detain people temporarily in certain circumstances until federal agents arrive, officials said.

The soldiers will be armed and authorised to defend themselves, military officials said.

“You will see them flowing into the streets of Washington in the coming week,” Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former National Guard infantryman, said at a White House news conference today, standing next to Trump.

Hegseth offered no details on how long the National Guard would be deployed in the capital. He said they “will be strong, they will be tough and they will stand with their law enforcement partners”.

The Pentagon is contacting National Guards in other states, including “specialised units”, in case reinforcements are needed, Hegseth said. But a senior Army official said the 800 DC Guard soldiers tapped for duty should be sufficient.

In a Truth Social post today, Trump said, “I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!”

Unlike a state’s governor, the District of Columbia does not have control over its National Guard, giving the president broad leeway to deploy those troops.

The DC Guard’s chain of command runs from its commanding general to the secretary of the Army to Hegseth to Trump.

The US military responds quickly to executive directives.

For that reason, it is a preferred institution for a president who presents himself as tough on crime, immigrants living in the country illegally, drugs, “woke” culture, and other perceived domestic enemies.

In recent months that has put the military at the centre of a series of partisan political issues, traditionally where its leaders in the past have least wanted to be.

Trump’s directive deploying National Guard troops to Washington “is a fraught one because it will seem partisan from the get-go”, said Peter Feaver, a political science professor at Duke University.

“The military does not train for normal police beat-walking missions,” Feaver said in an interview.

Military leaders are trying to keep the rules of engagement for the DC mission as narrow as possible, one Defence Department official said, so that soldiers with M-16s who have been trained to kill adversaries are not put in policing roles.

“This is part of a pattern where the Administration is using and appropriating military resources for non-military domestic goals,” said Carrie Lee, the former chair of the department of national security and strategy at the Army War College.

“Whether it’s immigration or going against drug cartels or crime in Washington, it’s very clear, to me at least, that this Administration sees the military as a one-size-fits-all solution to its accomplishing its domestic political priorities.”

Critics in Congress also assailed the new directive.

“Our military is trained to defend the nation from external threats and assist communities during disasters or emergencies, not to conduct day-to-day domestic policing,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

“This deployment is a serious misuse of the National Guard’s time and talent.”

During Trump’s first term, Pentagon and military leaders cautioned him against using troops to shoot racial justice protesters in the legs, as former aides have said he suggested.

He heeded their warnings, though some National Guard soldiers used aggressive tactics against protesters.

But in Hegseth, Trump now has a Defence Secretary who has enthusiastically supported the President’s desire to use military force inside the country.

For the troops, and for the military in general, there could be risks in calling on them for matters traditionally handled by other institutions. In some cases, troops could feel pitted against their own neighbours.

“They’re members of the community, which is why these types of missions are very unpopular with those serving,” said Lee, who is now a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.

“You’re being asked to threaten force against the people whose kids may go to school with yours.”

In interviews with the New York Times, members of the California National Guard said the deployment to Los Angeles had eroded the morale of a force that, during the January wildfires, had been welcomed by many in the city.

Guard officials also expressed concerns that the deployment would hurt re-enlistment.

For the military as a whole, the cost could come in recruiting and retention, military experts say, as few join the military to police the Washington metro area.

Trump’s order came two days after the retirement of Major-General John Andonie, the commanding general of the DC Guard. Brigadier-General Leland Blanchard was named acting commander.

“The role of the National Guard is more relevant now than ever,” said Andonie, who is stepping down after 35 years of service.

“Modern citizen-soldiers and airmen must be agile and flexible, as demonstrated by our Guard members responding to missions both at home and abroad.”

The DC Guard has more than 2400 members, “with a long-standing commitment to national defence and community”, the Guard said in a statement about the change of command.

