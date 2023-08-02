Voyager 2023 media awards

US Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25b after no one hits the top prize

AP
The Mega Millions prize has grown once again. Photo / AP

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated US$1.25 billion ($2.05b) after no one beat the odds there last night to win the massive lottery prize.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the yellow ball, 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The US$1.25b prize is now one of the largest in US history. Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1b was the 30th straight without a winner.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2m to $1m, are significantly better.

The new $1.25b jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington DC, and the US Virgin Islands.

