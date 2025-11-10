The two discussed some of the most sensitive aspects of phase two of the agreement, Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.

“Together the two discussed phase one, which we are currently still in, to bring our remaining hostages, and the future of phase two of this plan, which includes the disarming of Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and ensuring Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza ever again,” Bedrosian said.

“Phase two also includes the establishment of the international stabilisation force and the details of which of course together are being discussed.”

Hamas has repeatedly insisted that relinquishing its weapons is a red line.

‘Iron fist’

Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire in Gaza, while Israel has intensified its attacks against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a truce since November.

Gaza’s health ministry claimed Israeli forces have killed at least 242 Palestinians in the territory since the ceasefire began on October 10.

This week, the Israeli military said it killed two militants who approached the so-called “Yellow Line”, the boundary beyond which Israeli forces hold their positions in Gaza.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify details provided by the ministry or the Israeli military.

“Whoever seeks to harm us, we harm them,” Netanyahu said in Parliament.

“We are determined to enforce with an iron fist the ceasefire agreements where they exist against those who seek our destruction, and you can see what happens every day in Lebanon,” he said.

Israel has kept up attacks on Lebanon, where it says it is targeting Hezbollah militants. It agreed a ceasefire to halt a war with the group last November, but has frequently bombed Lebanon since then.

It said it had killed 15 Hezbollah members since the start of November.

Citizens examine the holes left by Israeli airstrikes that violated the ceasefire and damaged residential areas in Tyre, Lebanon. Photo / Getty Images

Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are among the potential participants in the proposed international stabilisation force for Gaza, but the United Arab Emirates has indicated it is unlikely to join without a clear operational framework.

“Under such circumstances, the UAE will probably not participate in such a force,” Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Gargash told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate Forum.

Turkey has been keen to join, but Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel would not allow it.

“The prime minister said ... there will be no Turkish boots on the ground,” Bedrosian said.

Turkey has been one of the most outspoken critics of the war in Gaza, and recently issued arrest warrants accusing Netanyahu and several senior Israeli officials of genocide.

‘We still do not feel safe’

Since the truce began, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and the remains of 24 captives, including 21 Israelis.

Four bodies of hostages killed in the October 2023 attack remain in Gaza.

In exchange, Israel has freed nearly 2000 prisoners and returned 315 bodies of Palestinian captives.

The latest of those were the remains of 15 Palestinians handed over by Israel after Hamas a day earlier returned the remains of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, killed in the 2014 Gaza war.

- Agence France-Presse