US mediator Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Photo / Getty Images
US mediator Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as Washington intensified its efforts to ensure the fragile truce endures.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said Israel would enforce the ceasefire in Gaza as well as one inLebanon with an “iron fist”.
The truce in Gaza, in effect for exactly a month now, has largely halted the war that erupted after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
During the ongoing first stage, a series of prisoner and hostage exchanges took place over recent weeks.
Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump who helped broker the ceasefire, met Netanyahu in Jerusalem as part of US efforts to stabilise the truce and lay the groundwork for its next phase.
The two discussed some of the most sensitive aspects of phase two of the agreement, Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told journalists.
“Together the two discussed phase one, which we are currently still in, to bring our remaining hostages, and the future of phase two of this plan, which includes the disarming of Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and ensuring Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza ever again,” Bedrosian said.
“Phase two also includes the establishment of the international stabilisation force and the details of which of course together are being discussed.”
Hamas has repeatedly insisted that relinquishing its weapons is a red line.
‘Iron fist’
Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire in Gaza, while Israel has intensified its attacks against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a truce since November.
Gaza’s health ministry claimed Israeli forces have killed at least 242 Palestinians in the territory since the ceasefire began on October 10.
This week, the Israeli military said it killed two militants who approached the so-called “Yellow Line”, the boundary beyond which Israeli forces hold their positions in Gaza.
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify details provided by the ministry or the Israeli military.
“Whoever seeks to harm us, we harm them,” Netanyahu said in Parliament.
“We are determined to enforce with an iron fist the ceasefire agreements where they exist against those who seek our destruction, and you can see what happens every day in Lebanon,” he said.
Israel has kept up attacks on Lebanon, where it says it is targeting Hezbollah militants. It agreed a ceasefire to halt a war with the group last November, but has frequently bombed Lebanon since then.
It said it had killed 15 Hezbollah members since the start of November.
Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are among the potential participants in the proposed international stabilisation force for Gaza, but the United Arab Emirates has indicated it is unlikely to join without a clear operational framework.