The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there had been a mass shooting. Photo / Baltimore Police

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there had been a mass shooting. Photo / Baltimore Police

Emergency personnel and the local acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early on Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there had been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

FOX45 News reports 10 people were taken to hospitals by Baltimore police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

FOX45 News reports they heard 20 to 30 shots were fired.

“They just kept going off.”

Witnesses told the station hundreds of people were gathered for an event called ‘Brooklyn Day’.

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.