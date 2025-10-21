Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US man who faked his death, fled to Scotland and claimed to be Irish, gets five years for rape

AFP
3 mins to read

Nicholas Rossi went to great lengths to conceal his identity and flee after committing rape in 2008. Photo / Getty Images

Nicholas Rossi went to great lengths to conceal his identity and flee after committing rape in 2008. Photo / Getty Images

An American who faked his own death and fled to Scotland to evade justice was sentenced today to five-years-to-life in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend 17 years ago.

Nicholas Rossi, 38, who potentially could spend the rest of his days behind bars, went to great lengths to conceal his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save