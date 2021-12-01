US man steals insomnia and erectile dysfunction medicines

Marc Shutta ran from the store without paying. Photo / Montgomery County Police Department

A US man has been charged with theft after fleeing a pharmacy with medicines to treat insomnia and erectile dysfunction.

36-year-old Marc Shutta, of Bethesda in Maryland, ran from the store after he learned his health insurance would not cover the cost of the drugs, Montgomery County Police allege in court documents.

The documents state that Shutta approached the pharmacy counter where he was told that his insurance did not give him a discount for his prescribed erectile dysfunction medication, and would instead need to pay US$369.39 ($544.47), WJLA News reported.

"Shutta snatched both prescriptions from the pharmacist, abandoned his shopping cart with groceries, and fled the store on foot beyond all available cash registers without paying for the items," a police officer wrote.

The store was willing to forego criminal charges if Shutta returned the medication, but police said he did not engage with the process, even when police twice called him.

"Shutta answered both times and hung up both times," police allege.

"[The officer] then left Shutta a text message using his county-issued cell phone and advised Shutta that he had until the next day's business to do the right thing and bring the medication back to the store and at most face a trespass notice."

He did not.

"Shutta has clearly demonstrated a willful and deliberate action to avoid the responsibility of bringing back items that he stole without charges being pressed," a police officer wrote in a request for an arrest warrant.

Shutta was later arrested and is awaiting trial.

WLJA report that court records show Shutta is unemployed and lives with his mother.

If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and up to US$500 ($734) in fines.