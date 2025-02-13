Tenants may be disclosing more than they need to, Whangārei councillors hold stance on fluoridation and the BSA welcomes consultation to media changes. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A US man, Rolland Edward Brown, was charged after stealing and sniffing socks at a children’s playground.

Police found photos of children and child sexual abuse material during a raid on Brown’s home.

Brown was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and witness tampering.

A US man faces serious charges after being caught stealing and sniffing socks at a children’s indoor playground.

An investigation into 63-year-old Utah man, Rolland Edward Brown, began last year when an employee at the Rush Funplex in West Jordan, Utah, spotted him stealing and sniffing children’s socks.

The attraction features rock climbing, go-karts, laser tag, and a foam pit.

KSL.com cites charging documents that stated Brown was “sniffing little girls' socks, taking the little girls' socks into the bathroom with him and stealing the little girls' socks”.