US House panel subpoenas Clintons in Epstein probe

By Frankie Taggart
AFP·
4 mins to read

US lawmakers have subpoenaed former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for testimony on Jeffrey Epstein, in a major escalation of the controversy surrounding the investigation into the notorious sex offender. Photo / Shawn Thew, AFP

US lawmakers have subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for testimony on Jeffrey Epstein, in a major escalation of the controversy surrounding the investigation into the notorious sex offender.

The Clintons were among multiple former Democratic and Republican government officials – as well as

