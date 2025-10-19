Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a roundtable on antifa at the White House on October 8. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

US Homeland Security to spend $348m on private jets for Noem, other officials

The United States Coast Guard plans to buy two Gulfstream private jets to be used by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other top DHS and Coast Guard officials at a total estimated cost of US$200 million ($348m), according to a document obtained by the Washington Post.

The total cost, which includes payment for training, “specialised paint” and “cabin enhancements”, far outstrips the US$50m ($87m) the Coast Guard had requested this year to purchase a new Gulfstream jet.

And the jets contract is the latest use of funds and assets by Noem and the Department of Homeland Security to draw attention.

In August, the Post reported that Noem was living rent-free at a home reserved for the Coast Guard’s top admiral. Noem’s use of the Coast Guard’s existing jet for personal travel has also been criticised by Democrats and ethics watchdogs.

A spokesperson for DHS did not respond to a request for comment.