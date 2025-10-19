DHS spokespeople previously said that Noem’s use of the Coast Guard residence was temporary and that she had reimbursed the government for private travel on Coast Guard-owned aircraft.
The New York Times earlier reported on the existence of the jets contract.
Congressional Democrats decried the new US$200m contract, accusing Noem of putting herself ahead of Coast Guard service members during the government shutdown.
“The procurement of new luxury jets for your use suggests that the USCG has been directed to prioritise your own comfort above the USCG’s operational needs,” Representative Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, and Representative Lauren Underwood (Illinois), the top Democrat on the homeland security subcommittee, wrote in a letter to Noem.
“We are deeply concerned about your judgment, leadership priorities, and responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars.”
The US$200m contract is meant to buy two Gulfstream G700 jets, which the company markets as “the pinnacle of business aviation excellence”.
It has a range of 12,470km and has the largest cabin of any Gulfstream jet, with room for up to five living spaces, according to the company’s website.
