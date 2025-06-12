US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr appointed a new vaccine advisory group after dismissing the previous panel. Photo / Getty Images

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has appointed a new vaccine advisory group to replace the one he dismissed earlier in the week, including on the new panel a biochemist who warned against Covid jabs.

Kennedy, US President Donald Trump’s point man on health, who is an admitted vaccine sceptic, sacked all 17 experts of the advisory panel to the main US health agency on Monday (UST), accusing them of having conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies.

The unprecedented move has been slammed by the Democratic Opposition, not to mention health experts who warned of an attack on medical expertise. Kennedy announced today that he had appointed eight new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP).

Kennedy's move was criticised by Democrats and health experts as an attack on medical expertise. Photo / Getty Images

“The slate includes highly credentialled scientists, leading public health experts, and some of America’s most accomplished physicians,” he said, posting brief biographies of the committee members.