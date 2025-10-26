Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US has warships, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft in the region

Susannah George, Dan Lamothe, Amy B Wang
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Photo / US Navy

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Photo / US Navy

The United States is massing an unusual build-up of warships, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft off the coast of Venezuela as the Trump Administration expands its military campaign against what it says are transnational criminal organisations.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its associated warships are heading to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save