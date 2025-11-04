US government shutdown ties record for longest in history

“It’s now tied for the longest shutdown in US history. And we didn’t think we’d have to come in here every single day – day after day after day – and repeat the obvious facts to the American people and to put on display every day what is happening here.”

Travellers sleep on chairs as flights are cancelled at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. Photo / Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo, AFP

Some 1.4 million federal workers – from air traffic controllers to park wardens – have been placed on enforced leave without pay or made to work for nothing, while vital welfare programmes and even paycheques for active-duty troops are under threat.

Some lawmakers – including Thune and Johnson – are hoping a slew of elections taking place in New York, Virginia, New Jersey and California on Tuesday will provide the momentum they need to reopen the government.

But both sides remain dug in over the main sticking point – healthcare spending.

‘Defiance’

Democrats say they will only provide votes to end the funding lapse after a deal has been struck to extend expiring insurance subsidies that make health care affordable for millions of Americans.

But Republicans insist they will only address healthcare once Democrats have voted to switch the lights back on in Washington.

While both sides’ leadership have shown little appetite for compromise, there have been signs of life on the back benches, with a handful of moderate Democrats working to find an escape hatch.

Volunteers at the Lutheran Settlement House pack bags of groceries to distribute to the local community for their daily food pantry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo / Matthew Hatcher, AFP

A separate bipartisan group of four centrist House members unveiled a compromise framework on Monday for lowering health insurance costs.

Democrats believe that millions of Americans seeing skyrocketing premiums as they enrol onto health insurance programmes for next year will pressure Republicans into seeking compromise.

But Trump has held firm on refusing to negotiate, telling CBS News in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he would “not be extorted”.

The President has sought to apply his own pressure to force Democrats to cave, by threatening mass layoffs of federal workers and using the shutdown to target progressive priorities.

Last week his administration threatened to cut off a vital aid programme that helps 42 million Americans pay for groceries for the first time in its more than 60-year history, before the move was blocked by two courts.

But Trump nevertheless insisted on Tuesday – in apparent defiance of the court orders – that the food aid would be disbursed only after the government shutdown ends.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that benefits from the SNAP programme “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

Trump also revived his call for the elimination of the Senate filibuster – the 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation – so Republicans can pass government funding without the help of Democrats.

– Agence France-Presse