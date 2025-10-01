Advertisement
US Government set to shut down after Senate blocks funding extension

Riley Beggin, Hannah Natanson, Theodoric Meyer, Marianna Sotomayor, Jacob Bogage
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer deliver remarks following a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday. The Democratic leaders met were there to discuss a US Government shutdown. Photo / Getty Images

The United States Government was set to shut down at 12.01am (5.01pm NZT) today, after Senate Democrats rejected a Bill that would have extended the deadline and kept agencies open to November 21.

The upper chamber voted 55-45 on the Republican-led proposal Tuesday night, which needed 60 votes to pass.

