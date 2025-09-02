Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

US Government cuts may spell the end for America’s only Antarctic research ship

By Raymond Zhong
New York Times·
7 mins to read

In an image provided by the US Department of Defence, personnel gather on the bow of the Nathaniel B. Palmer, the sole US icebreaker dedicated to Antarctic research, as it traversed the Bellingshausen Sea on March 15, 2020. Among the many deep cuts to scientific research in the Trump Administration’s proposed budget is the abrupt termination of the Nathaniel B. Palmer. Photo / US Naval Research Laboratory, The New York Times

In an image provided by the US Department of Defence, personnel gather on the bow of the Nathaniel B. Palmer, the sole US icebreaker dedicated to Antarctic research, as it traversed the Bellingshausen Sea on March 15, 2020. Among the many deep cuts to scientific research in the Trump Administration’s proposed budget is the abrupt termination of the Nathaniel B. Palmer. Photo / US Naval Research Laboratory, The New York Times

When it comes to the future of the world’s coasts, few places on Earth matter more than the ice-choked, storm-tossed Bellingshausen Sea.

There, the warm ocean currents whirling around Antarctica first wash up on to the continental shelf and bathe the vast ice sheet, making the region the tip of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save