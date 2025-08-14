He was extradited back to the US in January 2024.
During an appeal, Rossi claimed to be a victim of mistaken identity, and that he was in fact an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.
He claimed he had been tattooed while comatose in the hospital and that his fingerprints had been modified.
But the appeal against his removal was rejected. A judge found him to be “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative” and approved his extradition.
Following the conviction, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill praised Rossi’s victim for her courage in taking the stand during the trial.
“It’s her courage, her resilience in coming forward... that was the key to this case,” he said.
Rossi now faces five years to life in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for October, the local Utah ABC affiliate reported.
Rossi is also awaiting trial next month for another alleged rape in 2008.
- Agence France-Presse