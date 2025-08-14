Nicholas Rossi faked his death and used the name Nicholas Alahverdian to evade justice. Photo / Getty Images

US fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who faked own death, convicted of rape

A United States man who faked his death and fled to Scotland has been convicted of rape after his extradition to his home country.

Nicholas Rossi, 38, was found guilty of the 2008 sexual assault of his then-girlfriend by a jury in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Rossi was first detained in 2021 after checking himself into a hospital in the Scottish city of Glasgow with Covid-19.

Medical staff and police identified him by comparing his tattoos with pictures of Rossi on an Interpol wanted notice.

It soon emerged that Rossi, using the name Nicholas Alahverdian, had earlier faked his own death, creating an obituary stating he had died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.