Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US firms are close to bringing first nuclear ‘micro-reactors’ to market

By Evan Halper
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Matt Preston, who works in manufacturing, development and prototyping at BWXT in Virginia, sets up a Binder Jet Printer to fabricate parts for a nuclear micro-reactor. Photo / Cal Cary, For The Washington Post

Matt Preston, who works in manufacturing, development and prototyping at BWXT in Virginia, sets up a Binder Jet Printer to fabricate parts for a nuclear micro-reactor. Photo / Cal Cary, For The Washington Post

The Golden Chest Mine in the far northern reaches of Idaho seems an unlikely staging ground for clean power innovation.

It is a throwback to an earlier era, the last hard rock gold mine in Idaho, where heavy machinery bores deep into the earth.

But mine owner Idaho Strategic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save