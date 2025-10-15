Advertisement
US federal agents are cracking down in Chicago. Some Chicagoans are fighting back

Julie Bosman
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A federal agent kicks a tear gas cannister towards a crowd of people during a clash with community members on the southeast side of Chicago yesterday. The agents were in the neighbourhood as part of the Trump Administration's immigration initiative known as Operation Midway Blitz. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, The New York Times

Federal agents deployed tear gas on Chicago residents and more than a dozen police officers yesterday, the latest clash in the United States’ third-largest city as the Trump Administration has carried out its immigration crackdown.

The clash began when federal agents were seen chasing a car through a working-class,

