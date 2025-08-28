Advertisement
US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

AFP
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump expanded pressure on the Federal Reserve on August 25, 2025, by moving to fire Governor Lisa Cook 'effective immediately', a step the independent central bank official said he had 'no authority' to take. Photo / Saul Loeb and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit to challenge Donald Trump’s move to fire her from her position – as the President intensified pressure on the independent central bank.

“This case challenges President Trump’s unprecedented and illegal attempt to remove Governor Cook from her position which, if

