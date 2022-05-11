Joshua Taylor's family have set up a GoFundMe. Photo / GoFundMe

A US father has been killed when he was struck by a car while retrieving his child's favourite toy from a busy motorway.

Joshua Thomas Taylor from Nashville, Tennessee, was travelling on the I-65 Freeway last Thursday when his child threw the toy from the window.

At 9pm that night 32-year-old Taylor returned and walked along the busy road trying to find the beloved keepsake.

"Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers found Taylor and tried to talk with him. Taylor ran across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

"Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers immediately began traveling to the opposite side of the interstate when they heard the collision."

Police said Taylor was hit by a large SUV and died at the scene, adding that the driver "stayed at the scene and did not display any indications of impairment" and "speed does not appear to be a factor."

They also issued the reminder that it is "illegal and inherently dangerous to walk on the interstate."

Taylor's grieving family have set up a GoFundMe, writing that he was a "loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend who lived his life with passion and purpose," and revealing Esther was 20 weeks pregnant.

"While we have great peace knowing that Joshua is with his Savior, our hearts ache for the Taylor Family, especially his wife, Esther, and his two children, Brenna (13) and Noble (2)."

"Please help us surround Esther with love and support during this challenging time."