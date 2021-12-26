US father and two sons die in Christmas tree fire

Eric King and his sons Liam and Patrick died in the fire. His wife Kristin and their oldest son Brady survived. Photo / Go Fund Me

A US father and two of his sons were killed in a Christmas morning fire that is believed to have been started by lights on the family's Christmas tree.

Eric King, 41, died alongside his sons Liam, 11, and Patrick, 8, in the early-morning blaze.

His wife and the couple's other son escaped with their lives as the fire destroyed the family home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

The pair were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

The family's two dogs also perished in the fire.

"We will be continuing to investigate to find out why it ignited, but the evidence is very clear that it started in the Christmas tree. It was a real tree," Quakertown police chief Scott McElree told the Bucks County Courier Times.

"A Christmas tree burns very quickly and very hot."

Police say first responders attempted to enter the house, but were beaten back by the flames.

McElree said a dry Christmas tree was "a violent and robust source" for a fire and the "immense amount of heat" contributed to its ferocity.

A Go Fund Me campaign set up for the family said the loss of King and his sons would be deeply felt by the community.

It said Eric and Kristin were high school sweethearts and described the couple as the "happiest people you will have ever met", saying they were always smiling and "you just couldn't help but to love them".

The fire destroyed the family's home. Photo / CBS Philly

The family were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields.

"The Quakertown community will be deeply impacted by this great loss," the fundraiser's organiser wrote.

"Please help Brady and Kristin feel the love and support of the community as they deal with healing from this horrific tragedy."

The campaign has so far raised over USD$500,000 ($733,000).

McElree said the local school district had been told and was working with its crisis team to support the community.