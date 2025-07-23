Washington and Brussels signalled negotiations were moving along, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voicing optimism that “decisions” may be coming soon.

US and European officials reported progress in tariff talks, with a focus on a 15% tariff proposal. Photo / Getty Images

Several EU diplomats added that the bloc was examining a US proposal involving a 15% tariff – and sectoral carve-outs still to be decided.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic was expected to speak with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, meanwhile, told Bloomberg Television: “I think that we are making good progress with the EU.”

Separately, representatives from China and the United States will meet next week in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to further negotiations before an August 12 deadline agreed in May.

Beijing and Washington imposed tit-for-tat levies on each other’s exports this year, reaching triple-digit levels, before agreeing to lower these temporarily until mid-August.

As the clock ticks down, China said on Wednesday that it would seek to “strengthen co-operation” with Washington, and confirmed that Vice-Premier He Lifeng would attend the talks.

China and the US will meet in Stockholm next week to further negotiations before the August 12 deadline. Photo / Getty Images

‘Massive deal’

For now, Trump was touting Washington’s agreement with Japan as “a massive deal”.

He said on his Truth Social platform Tuesday that under the deal, “Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits”.

Bessent told Bloomberg Television that Japan received a 15% tariff rate, down from the 25% threatened, as “they were willing to provide this innovative financing mechanism”.

“They are going to provide equity credit guarantees and funding for major projects in the US,” Bessent said.

Japanese exports to the United States were already subject to a 10% tariff, and this would have spiked to 25% come August 1 without a deal.

Duties of 25% on Japanese autos – an industry accounting for 8% of Japanese jobs – were also already in place, plus 50% on steel and aluminium.

New vehicles are parked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, south of Tokyo on July 23, 2025. Photo / AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the auto levy had now been cut to 15%, sending Japanese car stocks soaring, with Toyota and Mitsubishi up around 14% each. The Nikkei rose 3.5%.

“We are the first [country] in the world to reduce tariffs on automobiles and auto parts, with no limits on volume,” he told reporters.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Photo / AFP

Japan’s trade envoy Ryosei Akazawa, who secured the deal on his eighth visit to Washington, said the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminium would remain.

Akazawa also said increased defence spending by Japan – something Trump has pressed for – was not part of the agreement.

Trump added on Tuesday that Japan agreed as well to “open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things”.

Rice imports are a sensitive issue in Japan, and Ishiba’s Government, which lost its upper house majority in elections on Sunday, had previously ruled out any concessions.

Japan currently imports 770,000 tonnes of rice tariff-free under its World Trade Organisation commitments, and Ishiba said it would import more US grain within this.

The Japanese government is looking into improving rice imports. Photo / 123RF

Ishiba said Wednesday that the deal does not “sacrifice” Japan’s agricultural sector.

Tatsuo Yasunaga, the chair of the Japan Foreign Trade Council, welcomed the trade deal but said the business community needed to see details to assess its impact.

Other US trading partners are watching closely as the August 1 deadline approaches.

The Philippines’ deal announced on Tuesday only saw levies cut by one percentage point, to 19%, after Trump hosted President Ferdinand Marcos.

China on Wednesday said it supported “equal dialogue” following the announcement of the Japan-US deal.

– Agence France-Presse