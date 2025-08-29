US ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Packages will either be subject to the tariff level applicable to their country of origin or a specific duty ranging from US$80 to US$200 per item. Photo / Himanshu Sharma, AFP
The United States today ended tariff exemptions on small packages entering the country from abroad, in a move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes.
President Donald Trump’s administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs in ending duty-freetreatment for parcels valued at or under US$800 ($1400).
Instead, packages will either be subject to the tariff level applicable to their country of origin or a specific duty ranging from US$80 to US$200 per item. Exclusions for some personal items and gifts remain.
Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters closing this “loophole” helps restrict the flow of “narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items” while bringing fresh tariff revenues.
The month-long lead time Trump’s order provided has sparked a frenzy.